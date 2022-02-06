Darius Garland's Injury Status For Pacers-Cavs Game

Final Update: Darius Garland has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Pacers and Cavs.

Update: Darius Garland will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game between the Pacers and Cavs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Ohio on Sunday night, and for the game they could be without their best player.

Darius Garland is listed as questionable due to a back injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Garland was recently named to his first All-Star game, and the Cavs have been one of the best surprises in the NBA this season.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-21 record in the 53 games that they have played.

In their last ten games they are an impressive 7-3, and are 16-9 in the 25 games that they have played at home in Cleveland.

They have not been to the postseason 2018.

