Pelicans Injury Report For Clash With Celtics

Final Update: Devonte' Graham will play for the Pelicans against the Celtics on Saturday night.

Update: Jonas Valanciunas has been ruled out, and Devonte' Graham will be game-time decision.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics are facing off in Louisiana on Saturday night, and for the game the Pelicans have announced their injury report.

The injury report for the Pelicans can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team, and read here.

Devonte' Graham is probable, Jonas Valanciunas is questionable and Brandon Ingram has been ruled out.

The team has also been without Zion Williamson, Kira Lewis Jr., Didi Louzada, and Trey Murphy III.

The Pelicans come into the game with an 18-30 record in the 48 games that they have played so far this season.

As for the Celtics, they lost to the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia the night before, and are 25-25 in 50 games so far this season.

