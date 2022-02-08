James Harden's Injury Status For Celtics-Nets Game

Final Update: James Harden has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at Barclays Center, but for the game they could be without All-Star James Harden.

The 2018 MVP is on the injury report with a hamstring injury, and is listed as questionable for Tuesday night.

Harden's status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-24 record on the season.

They are in the middle of an eight-game losing streak, and just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

Kyrie Irving is not eligible to play at home games, and Kevin Durant is currently out due to a knee injury.

Therefore, if Harden does not play on Tuesday they will be very shorthanded.

