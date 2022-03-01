Nets Injury Report Against The Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Update: Andre Drummond has been ruled out, but Cam Thomas will be available.

The Brooklyn Nets got crushed by the Toronto Raptors 133-95 in Brooklyn on Monday night, but will have a quick turnaround when they play the Raptors in Canada on Tuesday evening.

Their injury report for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving are all ruled out for the game.

Meanwhile, Cam Thomas and Andre Drummond are both listed as questionable.

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a record of 32-30 in the 62 games that they have played this season.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games overall, and 19-13 in the 32 games that they have played on the road.

Related stories on NBA basketball