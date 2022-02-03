Skip to main content
Final Update: Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Jazz Game

Nikola Jokic is questionable for Wednesday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

Final Update: Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for the game between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz on Wednesday (see tweet below from Mike Singer of the Denver Post).  

Update: Nikola Jokic will be a game-time decision for the game between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz. 

The Denver Nuggets are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday evening against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.  

They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 130-115 in Minnesota on Tuesday night, which dropped them to 28-22 in the 50 games that they have played this season.  

For Wednesday's game, Nikola Jokic has been listed as questionable due to a toe injury, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Nuggets are the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and have gone 7-3 in their last ten games overall.  

As for the Jazz, they are the fourth seed in the west, but come into the game struggling.  

In their last ten games they are just 2-8, and they are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak.  

