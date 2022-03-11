Nuggets Injury Report Against The Warriors

Final Update: Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland will play, while Zeke Nnaji has been ruled out.

Update: Jeff Green, while play while Will Barton has been ruled out.

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Colorado on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Nuggets against the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report

The Nuggets come into the game with a 40-26 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Warriors, they come into the game with a 44-22 record in the 66 games that they have played, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

The two teams played earlier in the week, and the Nuggets beat the short-handed Warriors, who were without a lot of their key players.

The Related stories on NBA basketball