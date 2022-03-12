Knicks Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

Final Update: Obi Toppin has been ruled out.

Update: Obi Toppin will be a game-time decision.

The New York Knicks will be in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Knicks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Knicks come into the game on a three-game winning streak after beating the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks (all on the road).

Prior to the hot streak, they had been on a seven-game losing streak.

Suddenly, their chances of getting into the play-in tournament look a lot better as they are just 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed.

They are 28-38 on the year, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

