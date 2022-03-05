Kings Injury Report Against The Mavericks

The Sacramento Kings have announced their injury report for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Final Update: Richaun Holmes will be available, while Jeremy Lamb has been ruled out.

Update: Richaun Holmes is a game-time decision.

The Sacramento Kings will be in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Kings against the Mavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Terrence Davis has been ruled out, while Richaun Holmes and Jeremy Lamb are both listed as questionable for the game.

The Kings made a big splash at the trading deadline last month when they acquired two-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis, but overall the season has been a tough one for Sacramento.

They will likely miss the playoffs as they are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-41 record in the 65 games that they have played.

