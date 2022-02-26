Rudy Gay's Status For Mavs-Jazz Game

Final Update: Rudy Gay has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City, for both team's first game back since the All-Star break.

For the game, the Jazz will likely be without veteran Rudy Gay as he is listed as doubtful due to an illness.

The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 36-22 record in the 58 games that they have played in so far.

Over the last few seasons, they have had great regular season success, but are yet to make a deep run in the postseason.

Last year they had the best record in the NBA, but lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

