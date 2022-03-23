Skip to main content
FINAL UPDATE: Nets And Grizzles Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury reports for Wednesday's game.

Final Update: Seth Curry and Goran Dragic have both been ruled out for the game.     

Update: Seth Curry and Goran Dragic will be game-time decisions. 

The Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies will face off in Tennessee on Wednesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.   

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Many players have been ruled out for both teams, and Goran Dragic is doubtful, while Seth Curry is listed as questionable. 

In addition, the most important name on the list is 2022 NBA All-Star Game starter Ja Morant, who has been ruled out for the night due to a knee injury.  

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the east with a 38-34 record. 

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are the second seed in the west with a 49-23 record. 

