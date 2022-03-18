Skip to main content
FINAL UPDATE: Trail Blazers And Nets Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their injury reports for Friday's game.

Final Update: Seth Curry will play. 

Update: Seth Curry said that he will play in the game (see tweet below from Underdog NBA). 

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center on Friday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.  

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Everyone on the injury report both teams has been ruled out except for Seth Curry, who is listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness.   

The Trail Blazers come into the game as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-42 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season. 

As for the Nets, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-34 record in 70 games.   

