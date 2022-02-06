Skip to main content
Final Update: Zach LaVine's Status For 76ers-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.

Final Update: Zach LaVine has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls. 

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Illinois on Sunday, but for the game they could be without one of their best players. 

All-Star Zach LaVine is listed as questionable due to a back injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bulls come into the game as the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-19 record in 52 games. 

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and 19-6 in the 25 games that they have played at home this season.   

As for the 76ers, they come into Sunday as the fifth seed in the east with a 31-21 record in the 52 games that they have played in. 

