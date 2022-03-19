Skip to main content
FINAL UPDATE: Bulls And Suns Injury Reports

The Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns have announced their injury reports for Friday's game.

Final Update: Zach LaVine is available.

Update: Jae Crowder has been ruled out. 

The Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Arizona on Friday evening, for a matchup between two of the best teams in the entire NBA.   

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports, and the full report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report

The Bulls come into the night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-28 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They had been much higher, but have hit a slump as of late, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.  

As for the Suns, they are the best team in the NBA with a 56-14 record in 70 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

