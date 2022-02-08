Skip to main content
Final Update: Zach LaVine's Status For Suns-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Monday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls.

Final Update: Zach LaVine will be available for the game.  

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Illinois on Monday night, and for the game they could be without their All-Star shooting guard.  

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable due to a back injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from Underdog NBA. 

The Bulls are playing the second day of a back-to-back after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday in Chicago.   

LaVine missed that game due to the back injury. 

The Bulls come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-20 record in the 53 games that they have played. 

They have not been to the postseason since 2017, but appear poised to break the drought this season and look like a legitimate contender. 

