Final Update: Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Raptors Game

Zach LaVine is listed as probable for the game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

Final Update: Zach LaVine will play on Thursday night in the game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors. 

Update: Zach LaVine is now questionable for the game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors 

The Chicago Bulls will be in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, and for the game they will likely have their best player in the lineup.   

Zach LaVine is listed as probable for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls are currently the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-18 record in the 50 games that they've played. 

After missing the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, they are now one of the best teams in the NBA. 

As for the Raptors, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-23 record in the 49 games that they have played this season.  

