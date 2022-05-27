Skip to main content

Are Jayson Tatum And Jimmy Butler Playing In Game 6?

For Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals (on Friday), Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) will both being playing and are not on the injury report.

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are facing off for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night in Massachusetts. 

For the game, the two teams will both have their best players available. 

All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler are both not on the injury report for the contest. 

NBA's official injury report 

Tatum left the middle of Game 3, but quickly returned and has not missed any games during the series or the 2022 NBA Playoffs. 

As for Butler, he also left in the middle of Game 3 and he did not return for the remainder of the second half.

The Heat will have to win Game 6, or else their season will come to an end and they will enter the 2022 offseason. 

As for the Celtics, a win would advance them to the NBA Finals to face off with the Golden State Warriors. 

If the Heat win, they will force a Game 7 back in Florida where the winner of the series will be decided. 

  SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals.
  COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. 

