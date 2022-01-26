Jazz's Injury Report For Game With Suns

Skip to main content
The Utah Jazz are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

The Utah Jazz are facing off with the Phoenix Suns for the second straight game, but after losing in Arizona on Monday night, they will be playing in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.  

For the game, the Jazz have announced their injury report, which can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.   

Their two best players Rudy Gobert (left calf strain) and Donovan Mitchell (concussion protocol) have both been ruled out for the game.   

However, the good news is that they have a lot less players on their injury report than they did in their last matchup with the Suns. 

Coming in to the game, the Jazz are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-18 record. 

