Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game
The Golden State Warriors are in Texas to play the second night of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday evening.
They beat the Houston Rockets 122-108 on Monday night to advance to 38-13 on the season.
For their game against the Spurs on Tuesday, they will be without five-time All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference, and are three-games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot.
In each of the last two seasons they have missed the postseason, but in the five seasons prior they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships.
