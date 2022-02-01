Skip to main content
Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas to play the second night of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday evening. 

They beat the Houston Rockets 122-108 on Monday night to advance to 38-13 on the season. 

For their game against the Spurs on Tuesday, they will be without five-time All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference, and are three-games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot. 

In each of the last two seasons they have missed the postseason, but in the five seasons prior they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

