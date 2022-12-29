Fred VanVleet's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Raptors Game

Fred VanVleet has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors.

On Thursday night, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Canada.

However, they will be without their All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet, who has been ruled out due to a back injury.

Underdog NBA: "Fred VanVleet (back) ruled out Thursday."

VanVleet is currently averaging 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 28 games.

He is also shooting 38.2% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point range.

The Raptors enter the night tied with the Chicago Bulls for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

After finishing as the fifth seed last season, they have been a disappointment so far.

They are 15-19 in 34 games and have gone 3-7 in their last ten.

At home, the Raptors are a solid 10-7 in the 17 games they have hosted in Toronto, Canada.

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Grizzlies and Raptors have faced off.

They last played in November of 2021, and the Grizzlies won 98-91 on the road.

VanVleet played 42 minutes and had 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

As for the Grizzlies, they come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 20-13 record in 33 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak but are 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Grizzlies have gone 6-9 in the 15 games they have played away from Memphis, Tennessee (they are 13-3 in 16 games at home).