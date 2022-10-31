Fred VanVleet's Finalized Injury Status For Hawks-Raptors Game

The Toronto Raptors are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Canada on Monday night, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet has been ruled out as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Fred VanVleet (back) ruled out Monday."

VanVleet had played in every game this season, averaging 13.3 points and 7.7 assists per contest.

However, he is shooting just 35.3% from the field.

The Raptors enter the game with a 3-3 record in their first six contests.

They have wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers and losses against the Brooklyn Nets, Heat and 76ers.

Pascal Siakam has led the way averaging 25.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest.

Last season, the Raptors were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference but lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to Joel Embiid and the 76ers in six games.

As for the Hawks, they come into the game with a 4-2 record in their first six games of the season.

They have wins over the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons (twice) and losses against the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks.

All-Star point guard Trae Young is leading the way averaging 31.5 points and 9.7 assists per contest.

Last season, the Hawks won their way through the play-in tournament to solidify themselves as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, but they lost in the first round to Jimmy Butler and the Heat in five games.