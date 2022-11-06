Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Bulls-Raptors Game

On Sunday, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Canada, but they could be without one of their best players for the game.

All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable due to a back injury.

Underdog NBA: "Fred VanVleet (back) questionable for Sunday."

He remains questionable as of the 3:30 Eastern Time injury report.

The NBA Champion has missed each of the last three games against the Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks.

However, the Raptors won two of those three games (they were on a two-game winning streak before losing to the Mavs on Friday).

VanVleet is currently averaging 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest in the six games that he has played.

He's done an excellent job facilitating the offense (as seen by his assists numbers), but he is shooting just 35.3% from the field.

As for the team, they come into the night with a 5-4 record in their first nine games.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Pascal Siakam would miss at least the next two weeks, which is a tough break.

The former All-Star has been their best player to start the season.

He's averaged 24.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest (and hasn't missed a game until now).

The Bulls come into the game in a similar place in the standings as they are 5-5 in their first ten games of the season.

Both the Bulls and Raptors lost in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.