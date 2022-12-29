Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Raptors Game

Fred VanVleet is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors.

On Thursday night, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Canada.

However, they could be without their All-Star point guard for the game, as Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable due to a back injury.

Underdog NBA: "Fred VanVleet (back) questionable for Thursday."

VanVleet comes into the night with averages of 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 28 games.

However, the Raptors have not gotten off to a good start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

They are currently tied with the Chicago Bulls for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-19 record in their first 34 games.

Over the last ten games, the Raptors are 3-7, but they have been good at home, going 10-7 in 17 games hosted in Toronto, Canada.

Last season, the Raptors were a pleasant surprise when they finished as the fifth seed (they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in six games).

While the team does not have a true superstar, they have a solid roster with a lot of good players.

As for the Grizzlies, they come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 20-13 record in 33 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Grizzlies have struggled, going 7-10 in 17 games outside of Memphis, Tennessee (they are 13-3 in 16 games at home).