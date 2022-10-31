Skip to main content
Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Hawks-Raptors Game

Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable for Monday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.
On Monday evening, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Canada, but for the game they could be without one of their best players. 

2022 All-Star Fred VanVleet is currently listed as questionable.   

Underdog NBA: "Fred VanVleet (back) now questionable Monday."

VanVleet is averaging 13.3 points and 7.7 assists per contest to start the season.  

He's also been very active on defense averaging 2.5 steals per contest.

The Raptors come into the night with a 3-3 record in their first six games. 

They have wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. 

While the team does not have a superstar, they have a very solid roster and made the NBA Playoffs last season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Pascal Siakam is currently leading the way with 25.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest. 

In 2019, they won the NBA Championship, but they no longer have Kawhi Leonard or Kyle Lowry on the roster. 

As for the Hawks, they come into the game with a 4-2 record in their first six contests of the season. 

They have wins over the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons (twice).

All-Star point guard Trae Young leads the way averaging 31.5 points and 9.7 assists per contest. 

They also have 2022 All-Star Dejounte Murray, who is off to a good start with his new team averaging 20.0 points and 7.3 assists per contest.

Last season, the Hawks lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat. 

