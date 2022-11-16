Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Heat-Raptors Game

On Wednesday evening, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the Miami Heat, but for the game, they could be without their star point guard.

2022 NBA All-Star Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Fred VanVleet (illness) listed questionable for Wednesday."

He has missed the last two games, and the Raptors have gone 1-1 during that stretch (they lost to the Indiana Pacers and beat the Detroit Pistons).

On the season, they are 8-7 in their first 15 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

VanVleet is averaging 18.4 points and 6.8 assists per contest on 42.2% shooting from the three-point range.

He's also averaging 2.3 steals per contest on defense.

At home, the Raptors have been fantastic, with a 5-1 record in six games in Canada.

As for the Heat, they are 7-7 in their first 14 games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

They have beat the Charlotte Hornets (twice) and Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in the three games.

The slow start to the season has been disappointing, considering they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference last season.

For the game, they will be without two of their best players, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

The Raptors also remain without their best player Pascal Siakam.

Last season, the Raptors lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Heat lost in Game 7 of the Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics.