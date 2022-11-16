Skip to main content

Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Heat-Raptors Game

Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game between the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday evening, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the Miami Heat, but for the game, they could be without their star point guard.

2022 NBA All-Star Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable. 

Underdog NBA: "Fred VanVleet (illness) listed questionable for Wednesday."

He has missed the last two games, and the Raptors have gone 1-1 during that stretch (they lost to the Indiana Pacers and beat the Detroit Pistons).

On the season, they are 8-7 in their first 15 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

VanVleet is averaging 18.4 points and 6.8 assists per contest on 42.2% shooting from the three-point range.

He's also averaging 2.3 steals per contest on defense.

At home, the Raptors have been fantastic, with a 5-1 record in six games in Canada.

As for the Heat, they are 7-7 in their first 14 games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

They have beat the Charlotte Hornets (twice) and Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in the three games.

The slow start to the season has been disappointing, considering they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference last season.

For the game, they will be without two of their best players, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

The Raptors also remain without their best player Pascal Siakam.

Last season, the Raptors lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Heat lost in Game 7 of the Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics. 

More on the Toronto Raptors can be read here 

USATSI_17334575_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Heat-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17645447_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks And Nuggets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17453817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Chris Paul's Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19333553_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Paolo Banchero's Updated Injury Status For Timberwolves-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19358795_168388303_lowres
Injuries

All-Star Ruled Out For Cavs-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17803477_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Celtics-Hawks Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19310256_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Warriors-Suns Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_15966324_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bradley Beal's Status For Thunder-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19442449_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Sounds Off On Brooklyn Nets Following Embarrassing Loss

By Brett Siegel