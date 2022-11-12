Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Raptors-Pacers Game

On Saturday evening, the Toronto Raptors are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers, but they will be without their All-Star point guard for the game.

Fred VanVleet has been ruled out due to a back injury.

Underdog NBA: "Fred VanVleet (back) ruled out Saturday."

He has played in the last four games but missed the previous three.

On the season, his averages are 18.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest (on 42.2% shooting from the three-point range).

In addition, he has been good on defense averaging 2.3 steals per contest.

The Raptors come into the night with a 7-6 record in their first 13 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, they finished as the fifth seed, which was impressive, considering they do not have a true superstar on the roster.

VanVleet made his first trip to the All-Star Game and averaged 20.3 points and 6.7 assists per contest last season.

As for the Pacers, they are in rebuilding mode and are coming off a season where they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they have gotten off to a respectable start to the 2022-23 season.

They are currently 5-6 in the 11 games that they have played and 3-3 in six games at home.

Tyrese Haliburton has been exceptional, with averages of 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.

He's also shooting 50.6% from the field and 45.3% from the three-point range.