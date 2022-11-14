Skip to main content

Fred VanVleet's Status For Raptors-Pistons Game

Fred VanVleet has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.
On Monday night, the Toronto Raptors will be in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons.  

However, they will be without their All-Star point guard for the second straight game. 

Fred VanVleet has been ruled out for the night due to an illness. 

Underdog NBA: "Fred VanVleet (illness) ruled out for Monday."

VanVleet also missed their game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night in Indianapolis. 

The Raptors lost by a score of 118-104 to fall to 7-7 in the 14 games that they have played. 

 OG Anunoby led the way with 26 points, but the team was without VanVleet, and they are still missing Pascal Siakam.

They allowed ten different players on the Pacers to score, and Buddy Hield led the team with 22 points and eight rebounds. 

Right now, the Raptors are still holding onto the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference as they have a half-game lead over the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

Siakam and VanVleet are their two most important offensive players, so playing without them is not easy.

As for the Pistons, they come into the game in a big slump, so this should be a game the Raptors win. 

They are 3-11 in the 14 games that they have played and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

2021 first-overall pick Cade Cunningham, who is arguably their best player, has also been ruled out for the contest.

They are tied with the Charlotte Hornets for the worst record in the east. 

