Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Raptors-Spurs Game

On Wednesday evening, the Toronto Raptors are in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs.

However, they will be without their All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet for the game (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

Underdog NBA: "Fred VanVleet (back) ruled out Wednesday."

VanVleet also missed their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, but the Raptors were able to pull off the win by a score of 139-109.

For the game against the Spurs, they have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Raptors will start Barnes, Trent Jr., Anunoby, Siakam, Koloko on Wednesday."

The Raptors come into the night with a 4-3 record in their first seven games of the season, but they are just 1-2 in their three road games away from Canada.

Last season, they surprised a lot of people when they finished as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Therefore, they made the NBA Playoffs and did not have to go to the play-in tournament.

They also took James Harden, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers to six games in the first round of the playoffs.

There is no question that they could once again be a playoff-team this season.

As for the Spurs, they come into the game with a 5-2 record in their first seven games of the season.

They are currently on a two-game winning streak.

After trading All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray to the Hawks over the offseason, they had been seen as potentially the worst team in the league.

So far this season, they have looked like a solid team.