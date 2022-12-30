Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Suns-Raptors Game

Fred VanVleet has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors.

On Friday night, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Canada.

However, they will be without their All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet, who has been ruled out due to a back injury.

Underdog NBA: "Fred VanVleet (back) ruled out Friday."

The NBA Champion missed Thursday's 119-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

He is currently averaging 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 28 games.

The Raptors come into the night as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-20 record in 35 games.

They are 2-8 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

However, the Raptors have been solid at home, with a 10-8 record in 18 games hosted in Canada.

After a surprise finish as the fifth seed in the east in 2021-22, they have been disappointing so far this year.

The matchup will be the first time the Raptors have played the Suns during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Coming into the night, the Suns are tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and coming off a 127-102 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

On the road, the Suns have struggled, going 6-11 in 17 games outside of Arizona (they are 14-5 in 19 games at home).

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and last season they had the best record in the league during the regular season.

