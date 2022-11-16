Skip to main content

Fred VanVleet's Updated Injury Status For Heat-Raptors Game

Fred VanVleet will play in Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.
On Wednesday evening, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the Miami Heat in Canada, and for the game they have good news.   

All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet will make his return to the lineup after missing the last two contests.    

Underdog NBA: "Fred VanVleet (illness) will play Wednesday."

To start the season, he has been solid, with averages of 18.4 points and 6.8 assists per contest on 42.2% shooting from the three-point range. 

The Raptors come into the night with an 8-7 record in their first 15 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They have a talented team but do not have a true superstar.

Their best player Pascal Siakam remains ruled out with a right adductor strain.

At home, the Raptors have been elite, with a 5-1 record in six games in Canada.

Last season, they surprised a lot of people when they finished as the fifth seed in the east and took the Philadelphia 76ers to six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

As for the Heat, they got off to a slow start to the year but have suddenly won three games in a row.

They are 7-7 in their first 14 games, which has them tied with the 76ers for the ninth seed in the east.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have been ruled out for the game, so they will be without two of their most important players.

On the road, they have a 1-3 record in four games. 

