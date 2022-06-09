Game 3: Final Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening at the TD Garden.

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are facing off in Boston for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

Every single player that had been questionable will play, and James Wiseman is the only player for either team that has been ruled out for the contest.

The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the teams split the first two games of the series at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors are in the Finals, while the Celtics have made it there for the first time since 2010.

