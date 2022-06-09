Skip to main content

Game 3: Final Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening at the TD Garden.

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are facing off in Boston for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Every single player that had been questionable will play, and James Wiseman is the only player for either team that has been ruled out for the contest.  

The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the teams split the first two games of the series at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.  

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors are in the Finals, while the Celtics have made it there for the first time since 2010. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16124311_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 3: Final Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_18363433_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Finals: Warriors Steve Kerr Talks To Media Ahead Of Game 3

By Brett Siegel5 minutes ago
USATSI_18291254_168388303_lowres
News

Boston Celtics Starting Lineup For Game 3

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17410326_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Robert Williams III Final Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_18264369_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Finals: Celtics Ime Udoka Talks To Media Ahead Of Game 3

By Brett Siegel18 minutes ago
USATSI_18291966_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story Before Game 3

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_17267833_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Comments Have Gone Absolutely Viral

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago
USATSI_15893324_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_17145258_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Epic Answer To Question From A Radio Host About Getting Swept

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago