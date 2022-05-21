Skip to main content

Gary Payton II Injury Status For Game 2

Gary Payton II remains ruled out for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will play Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in California on Friday evening, and for the game the Warriors will remain without key role player Gary Payton II. 

NBA's official injury report 

Payton II got injured in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies after taking a hard foul from Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks.  

Unfortunately for the Warriors and Payton II, he had been playing the best basketball of his career. 

The Warriors still won the series in six games, and then won the first game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. 

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since 2019, but it's also their sixth time in the last eight years making the Western Conference Finals. 

No other team in the NBA has had that kind of success over that time span.

As for the Mavs, they are in the Conference Finals for the first time since 2011. 

