Gary Payton II Injury Status For Game 3

Gary Payton II remains ruled out for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The Golden State Warriors have a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night. 

Currently, they have a 2-0 lead in the series, so a win for them on Sunday can extend their series lead to a commanding 3-0.  

For the game, they will remain without one of their key role players in Gary Payton II.

NBA's official injury report 

He had been playing the best basketball of his pro career, and he took a hard foul from Dillon Brooks that has caused him to be out for every single game since the initial play that hurt him (Game 2 of the second-round).

The Warriros ended up beating the Grizzlies in six games, and they are in the drivers seat in their current series against the Mavs, but his absence is still something to take note of as the playoffs progress. 

This is the sixth time in eight years that the Warriors have been in the Conference Finals. 

