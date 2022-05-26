Gary Payton II Injury Status For Game 5 Against Mavs

Gary Payton II remains ruled out for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night. The Golden State Warriors currently have a 3-1 lead in the series over the Dallas Mavericks.

Payton II got injured during Game 2 of the second-round of the playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dillon Brooks hit him with a hard foul that resulted in his ejection and suspension for the following game.

Payton II has not played in a game since the foul, which was a tough blow for the Warriors (and himself) because he had been playing the best basketball of his pro-career.

The Warriors have a 3-1 lead in the series over the Grizzlies, so if they win on Thursday night they will advance to the NBA Finals to face off with either the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat.

A trip to the NBA Finals would be the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriros have been there.

