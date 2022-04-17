George Hill's Official Injury Status For Game 1

George Hill has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 1 between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Chicago Bulls for Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin, and for the game they will be without their veteran point guard George Hill.

Hill has been ruled out due to an abdominal injury.

The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and the defending NBA Champions.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are the sixth seed in the east, and have made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

