    December 12, 2021
    George Hill's Injury Status For Bucks-Knicks Game
    George Hill is listed as probable for the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon.
    The Milwaukee Bucks are in New York City to play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, and for the game George Hill is on the injury report. 

    However, the Bucks point guard is listed as probable, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

    The Bucks come into the game with a 17-10 record after defeating the Houston Rockets in Texas on Friday night. 

    After winning the NBA Championship last season, they appear to be one of the teams who will once again be making a run at a title this season. 

    As for the Knicks, they come into the game struggling. 

    They began their season 5-1, but are now just 12-14 on the season. 

