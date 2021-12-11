Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    George Hill's Status For Bucks-Rockets Game
    The Milwaukee Bucks are in Texas to play the Houston Rockets on Friday evening, and for the game George Hill has been ruled out with a knee injury.  

    Coming into the game, the Bucks are 16-10 in their first 26 games of the season after winning the 2021 NBA Championship.  

    They once again look a team that should contend for an NBA Championship, and certainly make a deep run the Eastern Conference Playoffs. 

    As for the Rockets, they are in a total rebuilding mode after trading 2018 MVP James Harden during the regular season last year. 

    They began the season 1-16, but are surprisingly on a seven-game winning streak and beat the Brooklyn Nets in their last game. 

