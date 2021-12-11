George Hill's Status For Bucks-Rockets Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Texas to play the Houston Rockets on Friday evening, and for the game George Hill has been ruled out with a knee injury.

The status of Hill for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Bucks are 16-10 in their first 26 games of the season after winning the 2021 NBA Championship.

They once again look a team that should contend for an NBA Championship, and certainly make a deep run the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

As for the Rockets, they are in a total rebuilding mode after trading 2018 MVP James Harden during the regular season last year.

They began the season 1-16, but are surprisingly on a seven-game winning streak and beat the Brooklyn Nets in their last game.

