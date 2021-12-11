George Hill's Status For Bucks-Rockets Game
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Texas to play the Houston Rockets on Friday evening, and for the game George Hill has been ruled out with a knee injury.
The status of Hill for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Coming into the game, the Bucks are 16-10 in their first 26 games of the season after winning the 2021 NBA Championship.
They once again look a team that should contend for an NBA Championship, and certainly make a deep run the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
As for the Rockets, they are in a total rebuilding mode after trading 2018 MVP James Harden during the regular season last year.
They began the season 1-16, but are surprisingly on a seven-game winning streak and beat the Brooklyn Nets in their last game.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.