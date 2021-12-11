Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Rockets Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Houston to play the Rockets on Friday evening.
Antetokounmpo showed up on the injury report with a quad injury, but is listed as probable for the game and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic (see tweet below), Mike Budenholzer also said he expects the two-time MVP to play.
The Bucks come into the game with an impressive 16-10 record in their first 26 games of the season.
After winning the 2021 NBA title (Antetokounmpo won NBA Finals MVP), they once again look like they will be a contender to win another championship this season.
As for the Rockets, they are in total rebuilding mode, but are quietly on a seven-game winning streak that puts them at 8-16 on the season after starting out just 1-17 in their first 18 games.
