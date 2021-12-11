Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Rockets Game
    Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets, but is listed as probable.
    Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Houston to play the Rockets on Friday evening.  

    Antetokounmpo showed up on the injury report with a quad injury, but is listed as probable for the game and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

    According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic (see tweet below), Mike Budenholzer also said he expects the two-time MVP to play. 

    The Bucks come into the game with an impressive 16-10 record in their first 26 games of the season. 

    After winning the 2021 NBA title (Antetokounmpo won NBA Finals MVP), they once again look like they will be a contender to win another championship this season. 

    As for the Rockets, they are in total rebuilding mode, but are quietly on a seven-game winning streak that puts them at 8-16 on the season after starting out just 1-17 in their first 18 games. 

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Rockets Game

