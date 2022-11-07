Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Injury Status For Bucks-Hawks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo remains listed as probable (as of 4:30 Eastern Time) for Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.   

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report (knee) and is still listed as probable as of the latest injury report at 4:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

The two-time MVP missed their last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday evening, which was the first time that he has missed a game so far this season.  

However, the Bucks will won the game on the road by a score of 108-94 to win the ninth game in a row. 

Brook Lopez led the way with 25 points, and Bobby Portis was a force on the glass collecting 21 rebounds. 

They are a perfect 9-0 to start the season, and the best team in the NBA. 

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest on 55.3% shooting from the field.

He's also been outstanding on defense averaging 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest.

The NBA Champion has scored 30+ points in six out of the eight games that he has played, and has scored 43+ points two different times already.

As for the Hawks, they are coming off a win over the New Orleans Pelicans (124-121) in overtime on Saturday evening at home.

They've gotten off to a solid start to the season with a 6-3 record in their first nine games, and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

The Buck are 2-0 on the road, while the Hawks are 3-1 at home. 

