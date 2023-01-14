BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Bucks-Heat Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game.

On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out Saturday."

The two-time MVP also missed Thursday's game against the Heat (the Bucks lost 108-102).

Playing without Antetokounmpo is tough because he is averaging 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest in 35 games (he's also shooting 52.4% from the field).

The Bucks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-15 record in 42 games.

They are a half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets (for the second seed), and 3.5 games behind the Boston Celtics (for the first seed).

In their last ten games, the Bucks are 5-5, and they are 11-10 in 21 games on the road.

Jrue Holiday led the way with 24 points, six rebounds and 11 assists in Thursday's loss.

The Heat come into the day tied with the Indiana Pacers for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

After a slow start to the season, they are now 23-20 in 43 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

They have won seven out of their last ten games and are 13-9 in the 22 games they have hosted at home in Miami.

Last season, the Bucks lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Heat made the Eastern Conference Finals.