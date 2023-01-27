BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Bucks-Pacers Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers.

For the game, they will have their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo in the starting lineup, as he has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play Friday."

The two-time MVP is in the middle of a remarkable season, with averages of 31.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest in 37 games.

He had previously missed five games in a row before returning and playing in each of the last two games.

Right now, the Bucks are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the third seed in the Eastern Conference and have a 31-17 record in 48 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 12-12 in the 24 games they have played on the road.

Antetokounmpo has arguably been the best player in the NBA, and the Bucks should be seen as one of the top contenders to win the title.

They won the NBA Championship in 2020 but lost in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs last season.

Meanwhile, the Pacers come into Friday's matchup in a slump.

They got off to a hot start to the season but are just 2-8 in their last ten games.

The Pacers are the ninth seed in the east with a 24-26 record in 50 games.

In addition, they have been good on their home floor, with a 16-9 record in 25 games hosted in Indianapolis.