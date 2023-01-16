BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Pacers-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Monday's game.

On Monday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Wisconsin.

However, they will be without their best player for the game, as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out.

The superstar forward has missed each of the last two games, so this will be his third straight out of the starting lineup.

He had originally been listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out Monday."

In 35 games, the two-time MVP is averaging 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest (on 52.4% shooting from the field).

The Bucks are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (both losses came without Antetokounmpo against the Miami Heat in Florida).

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-16 record in 43 games (a half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets for second and 4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for first).

Over the last ten games, the Bucks have gone 5-5, and they are an outstanding 16-5 in the 21 games they have hosted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

This will be the first time they have faced off with the Pacers during the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Pacers are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-21 record in 44 games (2.0 games behind the New York Knicks for the sixth seed).

While they are a solid 6-4 in their last ten games, the Pacers are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, they are 8-12 in the 20 games they have played outside of Indianapolis, Indiana.