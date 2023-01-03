Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Washington Wizards in Wisconsin.

For the game, the Bucks will have their best player back in the starting lineup, as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed available to play Tuesday."

Antetokounmpo missed Sunday's 118-95 loss to the Wizards (also at home).

The two-time MVP is in the middle of another outstanding season and has scored 43+ points in each of his last two games.

Through 30 games, he has averages of 32.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 53.3% from the field, and in his most recent game (Friday's 123-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves), the NBA Champion forward had 43 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks.

The Bucks come into the night tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 23-13 in 36 games and a very impressive 15-4 in the 19 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.

In 2021, the Bucks won the NBA Championship, and last season they lost in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Right now, they appear to be one of the true contenders for the 2023 NBA Championship.

As for the Wizards, they are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and 17-21 in 38 games.

They are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference and 7-14 in the 21 games they have played on the road.