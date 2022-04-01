Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Clippers-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday evening, but for the game they will be without their best player.  

NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the contest due to a knee injury, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bucks won a thriller on Thursday evening in Brooklyn over the Nets by a score of 120-119 in overtime. 

They come into Friday with a 48-28 record in 76 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

