Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Bucks-Cavs Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and for the game they will be without their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The NBA Champion has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bucks are 50-31 on the season, and Sunday is their final regular season game.
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
