Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Bucks-Grizzlies Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday evening, and they will have their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo playing in the contest.
The 2021 NBA Finals MVP had been on the injury report with a knee injury, but he is now upgraded to available for the game.
The status of Antetokounmpo for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Grizzlies come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference.
