Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Cavs Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, they could be without their best player for the game, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed questionable for Saturday."

The two-time MVP has missed each of the last four games, so this would be his fifth straight Game out of the starting lineup (if he doesn't play).

He is currently averaging 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field.

With the way he has played, he will more than likely make his seventh All-Star Game (and could be in discussions for the 2023 MVP Award).

The Bucks come into the evening tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have a 29-16 record in 45 games and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks are 6-4, and they are 11-11 in the 22 games they have played on the road away from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the Cavs are 28-19 in 47 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 5-5 in their last ten games.

That said, the Cavs are outstanding at home, with a 19-5 record in 24 games hosted in Cleveland, Ohio.

Last month, they beat the Bucks 114-106 (at home).

Antetokounmpo had 45 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes of playing time.