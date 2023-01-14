Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Heat Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for the second consecutive game.

The two teams faced off (also in Florida) on Thursday night, and the Heat won 108-102.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play in Thursday’s game, and he is listed as questionable for Saturday due to a knee injury.

Antetokounmpo is in the middle of another outstanding season and has averages of 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest in 35 games.

He is also shooting 52.4% from the field, and in his most recent game, he had seven points, 18 rebounds and ten assists (the Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 114-105 on Wednesday night in Georgia).

The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-15 record in 42 games.

Currently, they are 3.5 games behind Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks are 5-5, and they are 11-10 in the 21 games they have played on the road away from Wisconsin.

As for the Heat, they have a 23-20 record in 43 games, which has them tied with the Indiana Pacers for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 13-9 in the 22 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.

In addition, the Heat are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.