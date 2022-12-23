Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Nets Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

On Friday evening, two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference (the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets) are facing off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

For the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed probable for Friday."

The Bucks come into the night as the first seed in the east with a 22-9 record in their first 31 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 8-6 in the 14 games they have played on the road outside of Wisconsin.

In the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Bucks defeated the Nets in the second round (in a Game 7 at Barclays Center).

That season, Antetokounmpo led them to the NBA Championship, and he also won the NBA Finals MVP.

As for the Nets, they come into the matchup with the Bucks as one of the hottest teams in the league.

They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak and have gone 9-1 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Nets are the fourth seed in the east with a 20-12 record in 32 games (they started out the season 1-5 in their first six games).

At home, they have been tough to beat, going 11-5 in 16 games hosted in Brooklyn.

The two teams faced off in October, and the Bucks won 110-99 (at home).

Antetokounmpo had a sensational performance, putting up 43 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes of playing time.