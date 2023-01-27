Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Indianapolis to face off with the Indiana Pacers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed probable for Friday."

The two-time MVP had missed five games in a row before returning and playing in each of the last two games.

He is in the middle of an outstanding season with averages of 31.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest in 37 games.

In addition, Antetokounmpo is shooting 52.6% from the field.

The Bucks come into the night with a 31-17 record in 48 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are only 3.0 games behind Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks are 6-4, and they are 12-12 in the 24 games they have played on the road away from Milwaukee.

As for the Pacers, they enter the evening as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-26 record in 50 games.

After a hot start to the season, they have cooled off and are 2-8 in their last ten games.

That said, the Pacers are phenomenal on their home floor, with a 16-9 record in the 25 games they have hosted in Indianapolis.

The Bucks beat the Pacers 132-119 in their last matchup (earlier this month) in Milwaukee.