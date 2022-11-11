Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Spurs Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs.
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Texas to square off with the San Antonio Spurs, but for the game they will be without their best player. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for the third time in the last four games. 

Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tomorrow night's game in San Antonio. OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles, Khris Middleton, AJ Green" 

Antetokounmpo missed their last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which they won by a score of 136-132 in overtime on Wednesday night.

The two-time MVP is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest in the nine games that he has played.

In addition, the Bucks have been the best team in the NBA to begin the 2022-23 season.

They started out a perfect 9-0 and are currently 10-1 in their first 11 games (they lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night in Georgia).

Antetokounmpo has looked like one of the top-two players in the world, and the Bucks look like a serious contender to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

Even more impressive, All-Star guard Khris Middleton has yet to play in a game so far this season and has been ruled out for Friday.

As for the Spurs, they started out the season 5-2 in their first seven games but are now in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

They come into the night with a 5-7 record in their first 12 games. 

